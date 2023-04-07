ECG accuses Amansie South DCE of connecting power illegally

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Apr - 07 - 2023 , 18:35

The Amansie South District Chief Executive has been accused of connecting electric power supply to his residence illegally.

According to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), the DCE connected the power without using a meter.

ECG has consequently disconnected the power to the house, explaining the service to the house was “unauthorised”.

The Ashanti Regional Director of the ECG, David Boadi Asamoah led officers from Kumasi to do the disconnection.

He said when they arrived at the residence, nobody was in the house but they saw that all the lights were on.

He said they became inquisitive because they wondered if the person was really paying for the power, the lights would have been turned off during the day.

When they checked they realized that the service had been connected from the main pole by running it through somebody else’s plot.

more to follow…