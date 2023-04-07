Govt to complete Atibie paragliding road soon - Okraku-Mantey

Maclean Kwofi, Haruna Yussif Wunpini & Zadok Kwame Gyesi Apr - 07 - 2023 , 17:17

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Mark Okraku-Mantey says the government was committed to completing rehabilitation works on the road leading to the Odweanoma Mountain at Kwahu paragliding site at Atibie.

The deputy minister explained that fixing the road which was not in good condition was crucial to further boost tourism fortunes in the area.

“We will also play our part as a government in fixing the road very soon,” Mr Okraku-Mantey said at the opening of the annual paragliding festival at Kwahu in the Eastern Region on April 7.

He stated that tourism was actually a marketing environment in which everyone could benefit the entire country for that reason every Ghanaian should participate.

“Tourism is now a big business and so we should all get involved; the whole country will benefit from the equity if we play the game very well.

“Let’s make this year’s Kwahu Easter, an accident free event because the event is supposed to bring us together as a people to enjoy and depart unhurt to our various destinations,” he said.

Atibiehene’s appeal

The deputy minister made the remarks after the Chief of Atibie and Gyasehene of Kwahu Traditional Area, Barima Kwame Asante Betiani II, made a passionate appeal for the road to be fixed.

According to him, that would make the road very motorable for holiday makers or travelers

as well as other visitors to continue to ply it every year to do so.

The traditional ruler said the road should have been completed before this year's Kwahu Easter celebrations.

He pointed out that the annual Kwahu festival which pulls hundreds of celebrants, especially those keen on paragliding onto the Odweanoma Mountain.

However, Barima Betiani said the poor nature of the road had been a huge deterrent for sector players as well as tourists.

He stated that it was important that such a facility which brought Ghana onto the lime light every year received the needed attention.

He said the road’s rough gravel surfaces, making driving on it quite tiresome.

He said he was not happy about the state of the road for a very long time and described it as the only thing taking away the shine off the excitement at the festival.

Observation

The Graphic Online team who witnessed the opening of the annual paragliding festival observed that parts of the road in question were being fixed.

The team also noticed that with the exception of a few metres from the entrance and exit of the road which has experienced some form of construction works, the rest of the zigzag road to the mountains is not in good condition.