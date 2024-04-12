Dumor family requests privacy following Mawuena Trebarh's passing

Kweku Zurek Apr - 12 - 2024 , 15:00

The Dumor, Gbeho, and allied families are in mourning as they announce the passing of their daughter, Mrs. Mawuena Trebarh (nee Dumor).

Mrs. Trebarh - the first female CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) - passed away in the evening of Wednesday, April 10, 2024, following a recent period of illness.

Professor Ernest Dumor, speaking on behalf of the family in a statement copied to Graphic Online, expressed deep sorrow at the loss of Mrs. Trebarh. Funeral arrangements will be shared with the public in due time.

During this difficult period, the Dumor family requests the utmost privacy to grieve and honour the memory of Mrs. Mawuena Trebarh.

Mrs. Trebarh was a prominent figure in Ghanaian business. She notably served as the first female CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) from 2013 to 2017.

Her career spanned various leadership roles across multiple industries and politics. She began her career as Ghana's first female underground exploration geologist at Ashanti Goldfields Company Ltd. She later held positions as head of Corporate Communications at Newmont Ghana Gold Ltd. and head of Corporate Services at Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN).

Mrs. Trebarh was also the founding director and Chief Business Strategist at Inspire Africa.

She is survived by her husband, Flt LT Divine Trebarh, and a daughter.

Read the entire statement below;

DUMOR AND ALLIED FAMILIES

ANNOUNCEMENT

PASSING OF MAWUENA

Professor Ernest Dumor, the Dumor, Gbeho and allied families announce with deep sorrow the passing of their beloved daughter, Mrs. Mawuena Trebarh (nee Dumor). She passed in the evening of Wednesday, 10th April 2024 after a recent period of illness.

Funeral announcements will be announced in due time.

The family requests utmost privacy at this time.

SIGNED PROFESSOR ERNEST DUMOR

11TH APRIL 2024