VIDEO: Finance Minister surprises crowd at national Eid-ul-Fitr prayers with Islamic eulogy

Graphic Online Apr - 12 - 2024 , 16:10

During the national Eid-ul-Fitr prayers held at the Independence Square in Accra on Thursday, April 11, 2024, Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam captivated the audience with his rendition of an Islamic eulogy.

Dr. Adam showcased remarkable proficiency in delivering Islamic eulogies dedicated to Almighty Allah and Prophet Muhammad, a skill typically associated with a specialized group of experts who often serve as aides or companions of Sheikhs.

In a nearly flawless performance witnessed by National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, President Akufo-Addo, and a live TV audience, the Finance Minister presented a melodious Zikr, earning admiration from all present.

The National Chief Imam, visibly moved by Dr. Adam's rendition, nodded in approval. Additionally, in appreciation of his impressive effort, some attendees showered him with 10 Cedis notes—a traditional gesture to acknowledge such displays of talent.

Notably, Dr. Adam took the initiative himself. Following a rendition of the Zikr by one of the National Chief Imam's aides, the Finance Minister took the microphone and commenced his own rendition, earning widespread admiration."