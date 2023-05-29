Dr. Kyei Asamoah inspires students in Offinso North constituency

Kweku Zurek May - 29 - 2023 , 11:17

The Director General for Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET), Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah, has stirred up hope in students within Offinso North constituency in the Ashanti region of Ghana.

Speaking at the climax of the Students' Representative Council (SRC) Week Celebration of Nkenkaasu Senior High School over the weekend, Dr. Asamoah lauded the great academic successes some students from Offinso North have chalked over the years despite the numerous educational challenges that confront them.

"It is not about where you are coming from but it is about where you are going. It doesn't matter whether your parents have it or not," Dr. Asamoah admonished the cheering students. He added that "your results is your choice" as he implored them to go all out to excel as beneficiaries of the unprecedented Free Senior High School policy introduced by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government.

The CTVET boss, in addition to his usual support, pledged to annually reward students from senior high schools in the constituency who excel.

He specially rewarded a student with a physical disability for a splendid display of talent at the event.

Participants at the event were so moved by the humbling gesture from Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah and wished him well as he progresses in his multiple award-winning public leadership, coupled with his yearly educational and job support for constituents.

Headmaster of Nkenkaasu SHS, Kwaku Djan-Asante (Left) receiving a digital piano from CTVET boss, Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah (Right) during the school's SRC Week Celebration. Dr. Asamoah also donated GH¢15,000 for banded wristbands, t-shirts, pens for the school.