RTI compliance to be included in performance agreement

Daily Graphic May - 29 - 2023 , 11:00

In a significant move towards promoting transparency and accountability, the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has requested the inclusion of Right to Information (RTI) compliance in the Performance Agreements of heads of public institutions.

This request aims to ensure that all public institutions fully adhere to the provisions of the RTI Act 2019 (Act 989) for effective monitoring and evaluation.

The RTI Act, which came into effect in 2019, grants citizens the right to access information held by public institutions.

To strengthen the implementation of this crucial legislation, the Ministry of Information has taken the initiative to include RTI deliverables in the Performance Agreements of Chief Directors and Coordinating Directors in the Local Government Service.

Directive

In a letter to the Head of Local Government Service, Mr Oppong Nkrumah highlighted the importance of this initiative, stating, "including RTI compliance in the Performance Agreements of heads of public institutions is a crucial step towards ensuring the effective implementation of the RTI Act.

“It will facilitate the monitoring and evaluation of their performance, promote transparency and empower citizens with the right to access information they are entitled to," it said.

The letter emphasised the need for heads of public institutions to fulfill specific deliverables outlined in the RTI Act.

“These deliverables, which will be incorporated into their Performance Agreements, include timely responses to information requests, the establishment of information dissemination mechanisms and the proactive disclosure of relevant information to the public.

In addition to including RTI compliance in the Performance Agreements, the minister said the Ministry of Information would establish mechanisms for monitoring and evaluating the progress made by the heads of public institutions in meeting their RTI deliverables.

He said regular reporting and feedback would be provided to ensure effective implementation.

Compliance with the RTI law has already been made a Key Performance Indicator (KPI) for Chief Directors in the civil service following previous requests by the minister.