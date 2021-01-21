COVID-19 sends 37 on admission in Central Region

There are 37 people on admission with COVID-19 in various health facilities in the Central Region. Four of them are in critical condition.
As of the time this report was being filed last Tuesday, the region had 50 active cases, with the rest being managed at home.
Cumulatively, from March 2020, the region has recorded 2,212 cases of the virus.
The Deputy Central Regional Director of Health in charge of Public Health, Dr. Kwabena Sarpong, in an interview with the Daily Graphic, said it was important that the police worked to enforce compliance to get people to do the right thing by wearing their face masks.
Safety protocols
Dr. Sarpong said it was important that all adhere to the safety protocols of handwashing with soap under running water, the wearing of face masks and the use of sanitisers.
He cautioned that the virus was real and it called for the exercise of collective responsibility of all to help win the fight against COVID-19.
Catarrh versus COVID-19
Explaining the difference between the symptoms of common cold or catarrh and COVID-19, Dr. Sarpong said whereas catarrh came with relatively more sneezing, nasal discharge and rare cases of fever, COVID-19 came with fever, dry cough and fatigue, loss of taste and smell, difficulty in breathing or shortness of breath.
Meanwhile, a visit to some public spaces showed that many people continued to ignore the advice to wear face masks.
Situation in town
Many people in the Cape Coast Metropolis were without face masks as they went about their duties.
Traders at the Kotokuraba and Abura markets said they were not comfortable wearing the mask.
"As you can see I am a bit old and wearing the mask makes it difficult for me to breathe," Maame Ekua, a yam seller, said in an interview.
Many other schoolchildren on their way from school had removed their masks and were seen conversing with friends.
They said they knew about the virus and wore the mask to school but were catching some fresh air. Others played with friends along the beach.
Dr. Sarpong said it was important to stick to the protocols at all times to help win the fight against the virus.