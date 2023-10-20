Top Ghanaian lawyer Anthony Akoto Ampaw passes on

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Oct - 20 - 2023 , 10:35

Anthony Akoto Apaw, a private legal practitioner and human rights activist popularly known as "Che che" has passed on.

He died at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) on Friday [October 20, 2023), it has been confirmed.

Mr Akoto Ampaw, a respected private legal practitioner was a human rights activist and anti-corruption campaigner.

Akoto Ampaw earned the nickname ‘Che Che’ during his student days at the University of Ghana.

He was also part of the New Patriotic Party’s legal team in the 2013 Election Petition, which challenged the election of President John Dramani Mahama.

It was the first election petition in Ghana's history.

Again in 2021, when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was re-elected for a second term in office and former President John Mahama challenged the election results at the Supreme Court, Akoto Ampaw was again part of the legal team of President Akufo-Addo.

Who was Akoto Ampaw?

Akoto Ampaw was a partner of the law firm, Akufo-Addo, Prempeh & Co.

Lawyer Ampaw had an impeccable legacy in the legal fraternity especially championing human rights campaigns and fair justice.

Akoto Ampaw graduated from the University of Ghana Law Faculty with an LL.B. in 1973 and the Ghana School of Law with B.L. in 1993.

He specialised in commercial law, company law, industrial law, litigation, constitutional and human rights law, media law, labour law, investment law among others.

As a human rights activist, Akoto Ampaw recently joined hands with other individuals and civil society organisations to oppose the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill in Parliament.

He opposed the bill sponsored by a Private Member’s motion.

2013 Election Petition

When President Akufo-Addo decided to set up the Office of the Special Prosecutor, as part of the anti-corruption fight, Akoto Ampaw's name came up strongly as a possible candidate.

