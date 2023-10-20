Kasoa: Street protest creates traffic gridlock

Augustina Tawiah Oct - 20 - 2023 , 11:49

There is a traffic gridlock at Kasoa in the Central Region following a street protest by some residents over the poor nature of roads in the area.

Augustina Tawiah reports that both vehicular and pedestrian movement from old barrier has come to a halt due to the protest.

Passengers had to drop off from the vehicles that were commuting them to town and walk because the protestors had blocked the roads in all directions.

Dubbed, Fix Kasoa Highway, the demonstrators mainly commercial trotro and taxi drivers were seen in red dresses dancing on the roads.

At Old Barrier, the demonstrators presented a petition to the Municipal Assembly.

Petition of Kasoa residents

A morning show host of Class Media Group, which is part of the organising team òf Fix Kasoa Highway demonstration, Elaine Attoh, read the petition on behalf of the demonstrators.

The petition reads that they were responsible tax-paying citizens and could not fathom why there appeared to be a seeming total neglect of their plight.

"It becomes more than difficult to commute on the kasoa-Accra Highway anytime it rains due to the large volumes of silt deposited on the road. The situation is always life-threatening as flow of water drag vehicles, throwing Passengers into danger. There are even cases where people have died as a result of the situation," it said.

Why job loses at Kasoa enclave?

The petition said the numerous job loses and business collapse were matters that had become serious concern for them considering the unfavourable economic situation.

It said by the petition, they demand for an urgent fixture of the Highway adding that, the economic contribution of the road to the country could never be underestimated as it connects to several West African Countries.

"It propels trade, business and commerce and must be a major priority to the government to maintain the road," it said.

The petition was received on behalf of the assembly by the Municipal Engineer.