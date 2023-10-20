Pharmaceutical Society calls for establishment of emergency relief fund

The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) has called for the establishment of a national Emergency Relief and Public Health Fund.

It proposed that proceeds from the COVID-19 levy could be channelled into such a fund to serve as a sustainable means of support to victims of disasters and emergency health cases in the country.

This was contained in a statement issued in Accra and signed by the President of the society, Dr Samuel Kow Donkoh.

The statement said proceeds that had so far accrued from the COVID-19 levy could be used as seed capital for the fund.

“It is also crucial that such a fund remains separate from the consolidated fund and not subject to any capping,” it added.

The statement further said that corporate and philanthropic organisations, including individuals, could also donate to the fund for its intended purpose.

Commitment

The PSGH expressed its commitment to support people affected by the Akosombo and Kpong dam spillage and any such disasters in future.

“Members of the society, especially those from the Volta Regional Branch, have been actively collaborating with healthcare professionals, health directorates and other relevant institutions involved in relief efforts to alleviate the suffering of the victims,” it added.

As part of its short-term support, the PSGH said it was working in close collaboration with health workers and the health directorate to ensure that the victims received some essential needs.

“We are actively reaching out to our members and pharmaceutical companies to secure necessary medicines and health products to complement the ongoing relief efforts,” it added.

Support

The society said it would provide relief items such as bedding, drinking water, toiletries, detergents and groceries for distribution to the victims through established official channels.

“We extend our gratitude to all individuals and organisations involved in the relief efforts and express our heartfelt sympathy to the victims in this trying period.

“Our hearts go out to the victims and we stand in unwavering solidarity with them during this challenging times,” it added.