Historical cola tree believed to have been planted by famous Komfo Anokye 300 years ago cut down

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Nov - 08 - 2023 , 10:36

A historical cola tree (bese), believed to have been planted by the famous fetish priest, Okomfo Anokye at Feyiase near Kumasi about some 300 years ago has been cut down by an unknown person.

According to the people in the area, they woke up on Tuesday, [November 7, 2024] to discover the tree had been cut down.

The traditional authorities have consequently initiated a search for the culprit, who fell the well respected cola tree which has historical significance in the Asante Kingdom.

A photo of the fallen cola tree, located at Feyiase on the Lake Bosomtwe road has been shared online.

The tree holds historical significance to the Asante Kingdom and also serves medicinal purposes for residents living close to the sacred tree.

The person who cut down the tree is yet to be identified and the traditional authorities have mounted a search for the person.

They have said it came as a surprise to all of them to wake up and discover that the well-respected cola tree had been cut down.

They have initiated moves to officially inform the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II about the development.

The town of Feyiase, which historically served as a battleground between the Asante Allied Forces and the Denkyira in the 17th century, stands as a testament to a rich history of conflicts and cultural heritage in Asanteman.

The felling of the ancient tree, positioned along the Lake Bosomtwe road, carries deep symbolic importance, resonating with the area's historical narratives.

The cola tree stood as a living object, a reminder of ancestral roots, and was highly revered by the people in the area.