COA Group supports GJA awards with GH¢500,000

The Centre of Awareness Global Peace Mission (COA-GPM) and the COA Research and Manufacturing Company Limited (COA-RMCL) has announced a GH¢500,000 support for the 26th GJA Awards ceremony to be held on November 12, 2022.
The amount qualifies COA as a headline sponsor of the awards.
The President General of the Centre of Awareness Global Peace Mission (COA-GPM) and the COA-RMCL, Prof. Samuel Ato Duncan, announced this when the National Executive of the GJA paid a courtesy call on him at the office of COA-GPM at Wusorkrom in the Central Region last Friday.
The COA management and the GJA also struck a deal to collaborate to deliver on the association’s mandate.
Prof. Duncan said COA group would continue to support the association in the promotion of peace and democracy in the country and across the world.
The visit
The visit by the national executive was to introduce the leadership of the association and to further discuss ways that the two institutions could collaborate towards the nation’s transformation agenda.
Unique role
Prof. Duncan explained that the support from the COA group was due to the unique role that journalists and media practitioners played in the promotion of democratic practice and peace in the country.
Towards peace
Prof. Duncan indicated that the vision of COA-GPM towards building peace would require the support of journalists and media practitioners across the country to embrace and promote the need for peace in their reportage.
He pledged the commitment of the organisation towards partnering the GJA in organising training for journalists on conflict reporting and peace.
He indicated that COA-GPM and COA-RMCL was happy to partner the GJA to accomplish the task to establish peace globally, adding “we have launched a five-year strategic plan and it is time to start at home”.
Peace groups
Prof. Duncan further said COA-GPM would start establishing peace groups in secondary schools, the universities and other institutions, adding that with a partner such as the GJA, that would go a long way in achieving peace for mother Ghana.
He said he was optimistic about the future of journalism practice in the country, saying the new leadership had also been proactive in enhancing democracy and peace in this country.
The President of the GJA, Albert Dwumfour, in his address, acknowledged the contribution of COA-RMC towards researching into drugs that would address the challenge of the world in coming out with drugs that could address the health challenges of people.
He also commended Prof. Duncan for his contribution to global peace through activities of the COA-GPM and ensuring that global peace was achieved.
He indicated that the current administration under his leadership had a vision of supporting regional branches of the association to be vibrant and to stand on their own and called for collaboration with stakeholders to further strengthen the regional branches. He therefore appealed for support in that direction.
He indicated that the current administration intended to work towards the building of press centres in all the 10 traditional regions, and added that the visit also formed part of the commitment of the executive to re-engage stakeholders of the association and to share with them their vision and commitment towards the cause of the GJA.
Journalists Support Fund
Mr Dwumfour further invited Prof. Duncan to chair the launch of a Journalists Support Fund, which, he said, sought to end attacks and impunity against journalists to be held on November 2.