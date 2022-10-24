fbpx

VIP JEOUN Transport announces new fares

BY: Graphic.com.gh
The management of VIP JEOUN Transport Service has announced new fares beginning Monday, October 24, 2022.

The upward adjustment in fares charged by the company was announced in a statement issued by the management of VIP JEOUN Transport on Sunday evening.

“VIP JEOUN Transport announces for the attention of the travelling public new fares effective on Monday 24/10/2022 at 07:00 hours GMT,” the company stated.

This comes on the back of plans by the Ghana Road Transport Union (GPRTU) to increase transport fares on Monday.

Below is a copy of the statement

EXECUTIVE COACHES.

1. Accra - Kumasi GH¢ 100.

2. Accra- Sunyani GH¢ 130.

3. Accra - Takyiman GH¢ 130.

4. Accra - Sampa GH¢ 160.

5. Accra- Drobo GH¢ 150.

6. Accra - Dormaa GH¢ 150.

7. Accra- Kintampo GH¢ 140.

8. Accra - Nkoranza GH¢ 130.

9. Accra - Sefwi Juaboso GH¢ 150.

10. Accra - Ahafo Mim GH¢ 130.

11. Accra - Ahafo Goaso GH¢ 130.

12. Accra - Dunkwa GH¢ 125.

13. Accra - Ash. Mampong GH¢ 110.

14. Accra - Ash. Bekwai GH¢ 110.

15. Accra - Oboasi GH¢ 120.

16. Accra - Tamale GH¢ 240.

17. Accra - Yendi GH¢ 250.

18. Accra - Bolga GH¢ 270.

19. Accra - Navrongo GH¢ 280.

20. Accra - Bawku GH¢ 285.

21. Accra - Wa GH¢ 260.

22. Accra - Buipe GH¢ 215.

23. Accra - Garu GH¢ 295.

24. Accra - Nandom GH¢ 270.

25. Accra - Hamile GH¢ 275.

26. Kumasi - Tamale GH¢ 140.

27. Kumasi- Bolga GH¢ 170.

28. Kumasi - Bawku GH¢ 180.

29. Kumasi - Garu GH¢ 190.

30. Kumasi- Wa GH¢ 160.

31. Kumasi - Sunyani GH¢ 35.

32. Kumasi- Goaso GH¢ 35.

33. Kumasi- Takyiman GH¢ 35.

34. Accra - Abuakwa- Kumasi GH¢ 110.

STANDARD TOUR COACHES.

1. Accra - Kumasi GH¢ 80.

2. Accra - Sunyani GH¢ 115.

3. Accra - Takyiman GH¢ 115.

4. Accra - Nsawkaw GH¢ 120.

5. Accra - Wenchi GH¢ 120.

6. Accra - Tamale GH¢ 200.

7. Accra - Bolga GH¢ 225.

8. Accra - Bawku GH¢ 235.

9. Accra - Garu GH¢ 240.

10. Accra - Wa GH¢ 215.

11. Accra - Drobo GH¢ 125.

12. Accra - Dormaa GH¢ 125.

13. Accra - Nkrankwanta GH¢ 140.

14. Accra - Babiani GH¢ 105.

15. Accra - Sankore GH¢ 115.

16. Accra - Sefwi Bonsu Nkwanta GH¢ 135.

17. Accra - Sefwi Debiso GH¢ 145.

18. Accra - Sefwi Osei Kwadwo Krom GH¢ 150.

19. Accra - Suaman Dadieso GH¢ 150.

20. Accra - Ahafo Mim GH¢ 115.

21. Accra - Ahafo Goaso GH¢ 115.

22. Accra - Ahafo Kasapii GH¢ 125.

23. Accra - Dunkwa GH¢ 115.

24. Accra - Diaso GH¢ 120.

25. Accra - Bogoso GH¢ 105.

26. Accra - Prestea GH¢ 115.

27. Accra - Wassa Akropong GH¢ 120.

28. Accra - Tarkwa GH¢ 95.

29. Accra - Enchi GH¢ 145.

30. Accra - Ash. Mampong GH¢ 95.

31. Accra - Ejura GH¢ 105.

32. Accra - Yeji GH¢ 135.

33. Accra - Cape Coast GH¢ 65.

34. Accra - Takoradi GH¢ 80.

Issued by Management.
23/10/22