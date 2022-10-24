VIP JEOUN Transport announces new fares

The management of VIP JEOUN Transport Service has announced new fares beginning Monday, October 24, 2022.
The upward adjustment in fares charged by the company was announced in a statement issued by the management of VIP JEOUN Transport on Sunday evening.
“VIP JEOUN Transport announces for the attention of the travelling public new fares effective on Monday 24/10/2022 at 07:00 hours GMT,” the company stated.
This comes on the back of plans by the Ghana Road Transport Union (GPRTU) to increase transport fares on Monday.
Below is a copy of the statement
For Immediate Release:
EXECUTIVE COACHES.
1. Accra - Kumasi GH¢ 100.
2. Accra- Sunyani GH¢ 130.
3. Accra - Takyiman GH¢ 130.
4. Accra - Sampa GH¢ 160.
5. Accra- Drobo GH¢ 150.
6. Accra - Dormaa GH¢ 150.
7. Accra- Kintampo GH¢ 140.
8. Accra - Nkoranza GH¢ 130.
9. Accra - Sefwi Juaboso GH¢ 150.
10. Accra - Ahafo Mim GH¢ 130.
11. Accra - Ahafo Goaso GH¢ 130.
12. Accra - Dunkwa GH¢ 125.
13. Accra - Ash. Mampong GH¢ 110.
14. Accra - Ash. Bekwai GH¢ 110.
15. Accra - Oboasi GH¢ 120.
16. Accra - Tamale GH¢ 240.
17. Accra - Yendi GH¢ 250.
18. Accra - Bolga GH¢ 270.
19. Accra - Navrongo GH¢ 280.
20. Accra - Bawku GH¢ 285.
21. Accra - Wa GH¢ 260.
22. Accra - Buipe GH¢ 215.
23. Accra - Garu GH¢ 295.
24. Accra - Nandom GH¢ 270.
25. Accra - Hamile GH¢ 275.
26. Kumasi - Tamale GH¢ 140.
27. Kumasi- Bolga GH¢ 170.
28. Kumasi - Bawku GH¢ 180.
29. Kumasi - Garu GH¢ 190.
30. Kumasi- Wa GH¢ 160.
31. Kumasi - Sunyani GH¢ 35.
32. Kumasi- Goaso GH¢ 35.
33. Kumasi- Takyiman GH¢ 35.
34. Accra - Abuakwa- Kumasi GH¢ 110.
STANDARD TOUR COACHES.
1. Accra - Kumasi GH¢ 80.
2. Accra - Sunyani GH¢ 115.
3. Accra - Takyiman GH¢ 115.
4. Accra - Nsawkaw GH¢ 120.
5. Accra - Wenchi GH¢ 120.
6. Accra - Tamale GH¢ 200.
7. Accra - Bolga GH¢ 225.
8. Accra - Bawku GH¢ 235.
9. Accra - Garu GH¢ 240.
10. Accra - Wa GH¢ 215.
11. Accra - Drobo GH¢ 125.
12. Accra - Dormaa GH¢ 125.
13. Accra - Nkrankwanta GH¢ 140.
14. Accra - Babiani GH¢ 105.
15. Accra - Sankore GH¢ 115.
16. Accra - Sefwi Bonsu Nkwanta GH¢ 135.
17. Accra - Sefwi Debiso GH¢ 145.
18. Accra - Sefwi Osei Kwadwo Krom GH¢ 150.
19. Accra - Suaman Dadieso GH¢ 150.
20. Accra - Ahafo Mim GH¢ 115.
21. Accra - Ahafo Goaso GH¢ 115.
22. Accra - Ahafo Kasapii GH¢ 125.
23. Accra - Dunkwa GH¢ 115.
24. Accra - Diaso GH¢ 120.
25. Accra - Bogoso GH¢ 105.
26. Accra - Prestea GH¢ 115.
27. Accra - Wassa Akropong GH¢ 120.
28. Accra - Tarkwa GH¢ 95.
29. Accra - Enchi GH¢ 145.
30. Accra - Ash. Mampong GH¢ 95.
31. Accra - Ejura GH¢ 105.
32. Accra - Yeji GH¢ 135.
33. Accra - Cape Coast GH¢ 65.
34. Accra - Takoradi GH¢ 80.
Issued by Management.
23/10/22