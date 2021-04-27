Build responsible citizens - Rev Ganyo tasks churches

The Tema Presbytery Chairman of the Global Evangelical Church, Reverend Lawrence Tefe Ganyo has called on the church to build and raise responsible citizens to ensure the growth and prosperity of the country.
According to him, it will take people with a good sense of responsibility to do what is right and what is expected of them.
Rev Ganyo who was speaking at the 2021 Presbytery Representatives Conference of the Tema Presbytery of Global Evangelical Church at Tema said the Global Evangelical Church is focused at discipling its members and citizens to take up responsible positions to move the country forward.
He explained that when people are discipled, they become responsible for tasks and responsibilities that have been assigned them.
"We want our members to be responsible such that when you assign them with duties, you have confidence that it will be executed perfectly even in your absence," he said.
The Presbytery Chairman mentioned that the church must participate actively in the nation-building process, and one of such ways was to develop and raise godly citizens.
He urges members of the church to avail themselves to discipleship and take up responsible positions in building the country.
Some delegates in the conference. Picture:NII MARTEY M. BOTCHWAY
COVID-19
Rev Ganyo revealed that though the year 2020 will go down in history as an eventful year with the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the Church remains resolute in ensuring that members are steadfast as they observe the safety protocols.
He mentioned that the Church is doing all it can to bring congregations together as the peak time of the COVID-19 put many members apart. Reverend Ganyo said it is the Church’s aim to disciple many to take responsible positions in the growth of the nation.
Presbytery Conference
The Presbytery Conference is aimed at taking stock of the previous year and chart a new course for members and the Church in the ensuing year.
The conference which was on the theme, “Faithful Stewardship” marks the beginning of a four-year term for the new executives.