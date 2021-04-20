Beautification of Madina Zongo Junction begins

The exercise to get traders off the streets in Accra has been given a further boost with the planting of greenery at the Madina-Zongo Junction.
The exercise, which will soon be extended to the Ritz Junction and the Atomic Junction, will help enhance the flora beautification and improve the traffic situation in the area.
Observations
The Daily Graphic, during an inspection tour with the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Henry Quartey, yesterday, observed that the open spaces which used to be occupied by traders and hawkers had been converted into nicely fenced gardens, with the installation of some street lights to brighten the area during the dark hours.
To ensure its sustainability, it was also observed that a security task force had been deployed at vantage points to prevent hooligans and encroachers from getting access to the place.
Satisfaction
The regional minister expressed his satisfaction with the refurbishment, indicating that it would be a major solution to the traffic congestion in the area.
He gave an assurance that the ministry would establish a strong partnership with the Department of Parks and Gardens to ensure that the exercise was extended to other major streets in the region.
Mr Quartey also called on the various assemblies to collaborate with the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) to ensure that Accra became a true reflection of a modern city.
He further urged the media to also support the “Let’s Make Accra Work” agenda to ensure that the vision was soon realised.
The newly fenced median at the Madina Zongo Junction. Picture: GABRIEL AHIBOR
Sustainability
For her part, the La-Nkwatanang-Madina Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mrs Jennifer Dede Adjabeng, said the assembly would do its best to ensure that the whole Zongo Junction was barricaded.
That, she said, would prevent pedestrians from crossing the major road to forestall unnecessary knockdowns and road accidents.
To some extent, she said, the project, although not completed, had imparted on the traffic situation in the area.
“The whole frontage of the garden used to be a mini bus station where commercial drivers loaded their passengers. This created a bottleneck in the area and caused massive traffic congestion. Now that we have cleared them, it has allowed for the easy flow of vehicles,” she said.
Although the assembly planned to complete the project at a quicker pace, Mrs Adjabeng said it had some financial implications and, therefore, it had to go according to its strength.
“However, the minister has assured us that we can call on the RCC when we need financial assistance, so hopefully we may complete the whole project before the end of this year,” she said.