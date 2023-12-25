Bawumia spreads Christmas cheer at Weija Leprosarium with surprise visit and lunch

In a heartwarming display of compassion, Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, brought unexpected joy to the Weija Leprosarium on Monday afternoon.

Dr. Bawumia, a longtime patron of the Ghana Lepers Aid, surprised the cured lepers with a personal visit and a festive Christmas lunch shared together.

A familiar face at the Leprosarium over the years, Dr. Bawumia has made a habit of spending special occasions like his birthdays with the cured lepers, offering not only his time but also vital support to the facility.

This time, he rolled up his sleeves and joined his team in serving the Christmas lunch to the residents, bringing smiles and laughter to the table.

Father Andrew Campbell, Director of the Weija Leprosarium, expressed the community's immense gratitude for Dr. Bawumia's unwavering dedication. He highlighted the Vice President's continuous support not only to the Leprosarium but also to lepers across the country.

Father Campbell's appreciation was echoed by the residents themselves, who received Dr. Bawumia's visit with open arms and joyous faces. Beyond the delicious Christmas meal, Dr. Bawumia's message resonated deeply: a call for inclusivity and acceptance towards those affected by leprosy.

"I want to tell all Ghanaians that leprosy, as far as cured leprosy is concerned, is not contagious," Dr. Bawumia said. "It is not their fault that they contracted leprosy. Let us treat them fairly and with love."

To further support the Leprosarium, Dr. Bawumia presented a generous donation of 100 bags of rice and 100 cartons of assorted drinks.