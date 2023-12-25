Construction works resume on Goaso road to enable 'gods who fled dusty area to return' [VIDEO]

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Dec - 25 - 2023 , 20:26

The asphalting of the first dual carriage road at Goaso in the Ahafo Region has resumed.

The Omanhene of Goaso, Nana Kwasi Bosomprah had recently stated that all his gods had left his palace because of the dust emanating from the dusty road in the area.

"Now the gods can return to the palace at Goaso," one Goaso native, who informed Graphic Online about the start of asphalt works and backed it with a photograph said.

The Goasomanhene, Nana Akwasi Bosompra has been complaining about the bad and dusty roads in Goaso and the Ahafo area.

During a recent courtesy call on him by former President John Dramani Mahama at his palace, Nana Bosompra said all the Goaso gods have fled the Ahafo area because of dusty roads.

