Goasomanhene on dusty and bad roads in Ahafo Region [VIDEO]

Graphic.com.gh Politics Nov - 23 - 2023 , 05:09

The Goasomanhene, Nana Akwasi Bosompra I has been complaining about the bad and dusty roads in Goaso and the Ahafo area.

He was speaking during a courtesy call by the flag bearer of the NDC, former President John Dramani Mahama.

Watch the video attached below