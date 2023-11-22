Ya-Na Abukari II commends Bawumia on his election as NPP flag bearer

In a gracious acknowledgement, the King and Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari II, has praised Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his election as the flagbearer and leader of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the 2024 presidential election.

Dr. Bawumia, elected as the NPP's flag bearer earlier this month, embarked on a "homecoming" tour in the northern part of Ghana this week to express gratitude to traditional rulers and supporters for their unwavering support.

During a visit to the Gbewaa Palace on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, Ya-Na Abukari II expressed admiration for Dr. Bawumia's historic election, attributing it to his commendable contributions to both the party and the nation.

"My son, your elevation to this high office is not a surprise to Ghanaians who follow our political development in the country," stated Ya-Na Abukari II.

"Your contributions to your party and the development of Ghana provide ample reasons why you should be elevated to lead your party."

He added, "This is a significant responsibility that has been placed on your shoulders, and I pray that you will be up to the task and carry out your duties as successfully as you can."

Highlighting the regional significance of Dr. Bawumia's leadership role, Ya-Na Abukari II noted with satisfaction that the Vice President is the first northerner to lead the NPP. He expressed pride in this achievement and conveyed confidence in Dr. Bawumia's qualifications for the esteemed position within the party.

"I have also noted with satisfaction, as well as other Northerners, that you are the first-ever northerner to lead the NPP. We are definitely proud of this achievement and know that you are more than qualified to occupy this lofty position in your party."

Concluding his remarks, Ya-Na Abukari II offered advice to Dr. Bawumia, urging him to remain humble and to intensify efforts to unite all factions within the party as he pursues the goal of being elected President in the upcoming elections.