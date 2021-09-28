Averting food shortages in schools: Education Ministry streamlines supply chain

The Ministry of Education is streamlining the food supply chain architecture of senior high schools (SHSs) to ensure effective handling of the food needs of the schools.
In line with that, the ministry is building a database, which will include an automated system that enables the ministry to identify any potential shortages.
The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, who made this known in an interview with the Daily Graphic Monday (September 27), explained that the database would immediately identify shortage of food supply to any school for prompt action.
His remarks came as the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) called for the immediate release of funds and food items for the smooth running of schools in the country.
