‘Sex for Freedom’ policeman remanded

A policeman who allegedly had sex with a female convict being held at the Nkanfoa Police Station in Cape Coast has been remanded by a Cape Coast Magistrate Court.
Lance Corporal Isaac Apomah, 36, allegedly released suspect Theresa Forson, 29, in exchange for sex at dawn last Saturday.
Ms Forson had been convicted in a theft case and was in police custody at the Nkanfoa Police Station awaiting sentencing.
At the court yesterday, L/Cpl Apomah was charged with rape and aiding the escape of a convict.
He was remanded to appear again on October 12, 2021.
Facts
Presenting the case, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Daniel Mensah told the court that L/Cpl Apomah was the station officer at the Nkanfoa Police Station on September 25, 2021.
He said around 12 a.m. that day, L/Cpl Apomah sent four sachets of "Abe Nsuo", also called "One Show", to the station and gave some to the complainant, who was a remand prisoner at the station, to drink.
ASP Mensah told the court that the suspect gave the complainant two sachets of the drink, which she drank.
He said around 3 a.m. on Saturday, L/Cpl Apomah told the complainant Theresa that the detective handling her case was being troublesome, and that he could let her go free if she would let him have sex with her.
He said Theresa agreed and had sexual intercourse with the Apomah, after which he opened up the cells for her to have her bath.
“Apomah then gathered Ms Forson's items, which were being kept in police custody, including a mobile phone, and put them at the entrance of the police station and signalled her to run away,” ASP Mensah said.
Re-arrest
Having gained her ‘freedom’, Ms Forson went to her father-in-law, who, on hearing what had happened, took Ms Forson to the Bakaano Police Station to report the incident
He said Theresa was rearrested and handed over to the Kotokuraba Police for investigations.