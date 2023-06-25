Asogli State prepares to honour Togbe Afede XIV's two-decade reign at Yam Festival

GraphicOnline Jun - 25 - 2023 , 10:25

Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, is set to celebrate his two-decade reign this year, marking a significant milestone for the region.

The installation of Togbe Afede took place in 2003, and the upcoming Te Za Yam Festival will be dedicated to honouring his leadership as a renowned entrepreneur and one of the nation's esteemed traditional leaders.

In recent years, the annual festival has gained momentum, becoming a popular event on summer calendars. It showcases the rich traditions and cultural heritage of the Asogli State, captivating attendees with its vibrant displays and captivating customs.

During a recent coronation ceremony for new leaders of the State, the Agbogbomefia emphasized the festival's role as a platform for promoting African traditional culture and wealth. GNA reports that he highlighted the growing reputation of the Asogli State and urged the chiefs and people to uphold and enhance its standing. Togbe Afede stated, "Doors are opening for Asogli because of our growing reputation, and we need to uphold it."

According to Steven Tetteh, Secretary to the State, preparations are already underway for this year's festival.

A media launch is scheduled in the coming weeks to officially commence the festivities. The event will feature various highlights, including the traditional ceremony of hailing the new yam at sundown, which brings the entire community together in a vibrant street procession. Additionally, the grand durbar, a major attraction, attracts political and non-political leaders, as well as corporate organizations from near and far.

Tetteh shared that Togbe Afede's ascension to the throne has solidified the festival's role in unifying the Asogli State for development. The planning committee is dedicated to delivering an even more impactful event this year. In 2022, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival returned with a series of events, including an anti-corruption day celebration, a youth forum, and a conference of traditional leaders from Ewe communities in West Africa.

Sources reveal that the lineup for the 2023 festival includes the launch of a foundation and a range of activities aimed at promoting the tourism potential of the Volta Region. Visitors to the Asogli Palace have been teased with a miniature design of the "Volta City" project, which is expected to be officially unveiled by Togbe Afede. The ambitious project envisions hundreds of housing units set against a serene landscape within the Volta Region.