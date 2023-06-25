US Treasury Secretary Yellen commends Ghana's economic progress in meeting with Prez Akufo-Addo

GraphicOnline Jun - 25 - 2023 , 08:49

On the sidelines of the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, Janet L. Yellen, held a meeting with President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana.

The meeting on June 22, 2023, centred around important discussions concerning the evolution of multilateral development banks to effectively address the global challenges of the 21st century.

Secretary Yellen emphasized the critical need to mobilize climate and infrastructure financing for Ghana and other African nations.

Recognizing the importance of sustainable development, she lauded Ghana's commitment to economic reforms under its International Monetary Fund (IMF) program, which is aimed at enhancing economic growth and resilience.

During the meeting, Secretary Yellen commended Ghana's significant progress in debt restructuring, which has contributed to the country's economic stability and growth.

The efforts undertaken by President Akufo-Addo and his administration were recognized as vital steps in positioning Ghana for a prosperous future.

President Akufo-Addo expressed his gratitude for the support and partnership extended by the United States.

He highlighted Ghana's determination to continue implementing the necessary reforms to foster economic development and attract investment.

The discussions between Secretary Yellen and President Akufo-Addo underscored the importance of international cooperation in addressing global economic challenges. Both leaders emphasized the significance of leveraging financial resources to support sustainable development and climate action.