Charger Limited CEO inspires youth to embrace failure as stepping stones to success

GraphicOnline Jun - 25 - 2023 , 04:19

In an evening of celebration and reflection, Mr. Emmanuel Bortey Borketey, the Chief Executive Officer of Charger Limited, delivered an inspiring speech at a birthday dinner held in his honour at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

Drawing from his own experiences, Mr. Borketey shared valuable advice for young individuals facing failure, urging them not to give up but rather embrace setbacks as an integral part of the journey to success.

Addressing a diverse audience of business colleagues, family members, clients, and friends, Mr. Borketey highlighted the inevitability of failure in life.

He emphasized that the true worth lies not in avoiding failure but in the lessons learned and the ability to rise above it. Concerned by the alarming rise in suicide cases and extreme reactions triggered by failure, the CEO stressed that such responses should never be considered as viable solutions.

"The journey to success is unwinding and not always smooth," Dr. Borketey stated. "At some point, you may face failure. However, that should never deter you from achieving your ultimate goals. My own journey has had its fair share of obstacles, but I continue to persevere because I have set goals that I am determined to achieve. I have experienced failures in various ventures, but what I have always done is dust myself off and refocus on my objectives. This is the mindset that the youth should adopt."

Beyond resilience, Mr. Borketey acknowledged the significant role of faith and spirituality in his personal growth. Encouraging individuals to seek divine guidance in all endeavors, he emphasized the importance of maintaining a strong connection with God as a means to overcome challenges and achieve success.

As the CEO of Charger Group Limited, a renowned and established beverage company in the country, Mr. Emmanuel Bortey Borketey expressed his gratitude to his loved ones for the honor bestowed upon him on his birthday.

The celebratory event at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel provided a festive atmosphere, with guests indulging in a delectable buffet, captivating music, and a wide array of drinks.

The birthday dinner not only allowed Mr. Borketey to celebrate with those closest to him but also served as an opportunity for reflection. Sharing his personal journey and words of wisdom, he inspired all in attendance to persevere, learn from mistakes, and maintain unwavering determination, regardless of the obstacles encountered along the path to success.

Mr. Emmanuel Bortey Borketey's enlightening speech left a lasting impact on the audience, reminding them that failures are not the end but rather stepping stones towards achieving their goals.

His advice resonated deeply, inspiring young individuals to embrace failure as an opportunity for growth and to continually strive for greatness.

Through his own experiences, Dr. Borketey exemplified the power of resilience and the invaluable support of loved ones in navigating the challenges of life.