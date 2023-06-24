Hajj: Over 4,000 Ghanaian pilgrims safely airlifted as final flight arrives in Saudi Arabia

The successful completion of the airlifting of Ghanaian Hajj pilgrims has been marked by the safe arrival of the final flight carrying 430 pilgrims in Jeddah.

Departing from Accra on Saturday morning, the flight had been rescheduled from Thursday to accommodate additional document processing, ensuring a full flight for the journey.

With a total of 10 chartered flights organized by the Hajj Board, the final flight reached maximum capacity with all 430 passengers on board.

Regrettably, 27 individuals were unable to secure a seat on the last flight due to oversubscription. The Hajj Board is currently working tirelessly to find alternative means to airlift these remaining individuals and ensure their participation in the Hajj pilgrimage.

Expressing his disappointment, the Chairman of the Hajj Board, Ben Abdallah Banda, acknowledged the tight schedule and proximity of the Hajj commencement. However, he assured the public that every effort is being made to find a suitable solution for the 27 affected pilgrims.

In total, the Hajj Board successfully airlifted 4,190 Ghanaian pilgrims for the 2023 Hajj, with flights departing from both Tamale and Accra. Each zone, northern and southern, organized five flights to facilitate the pilgrimage journey.

The official commencement of the 2023 Hajj is scheduled for the evening of Monday, June 26, 2023, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. The Ghanaian pilgrims, having arrived safely, will now embark on this sacred and significant religious event with gratitude and anticipation.