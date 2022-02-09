Appiatse residents eye $6m Maxam penalty

Some victims of the Appiatse disaster – the displaced and injured alike - are praying that receipts from penalties totaling some $6 million imposed on Maxam Ghana, the company at the centre of the deadly blast that razed the Western regional community, will come to rebuild their lives.
Only a day after the government imposed the fine and other financial charges, the community members say while they are grateful for all the steps government is taking to rebuild their destroyed community, they would be glad to know what use the government intends to put the $6 million.Follow @Graphicgh
Some of the displaced, now living in makeshift settlements, told Graphic Online the explosion did not only take away their accommodation, it destroyed their very livelihoods and businesses, and would therefore be happy if efforts to resettle them would also target rebuilding their businesses.
Rebuilding and compensation
Mr. Joseph Appiah, a resident and mineworker, said he prays for some explanation on what the money from the fines will be used for – whether for rebuilding structures at the collapsed community or as compensation for victims’ businesses and other losses.
“In our previous community, people had their businesses, shops, welding and mechanic workshops and this is an area generally known for its brisk business, places of worship and other social infrastructure, therefore we want to know – these are questions we want to ask and be given answers,” he said.
Mr Appiah who happens to be one of the grandsons of the first settler and herbalist, Appia, who is thought to have founded the Appiatse settlement, said what the community members and all others currently trying to come to terms with their current challenges need, is assuring transparency.
Where is Maxam Ghana?
“As we speak, the company Maxam Ghana which is at the centre of the explosion has not met with the community,” Mr Appia said.
“Currently it is the government that is shouldering the responsibilities – but the question is, what is Maxam Ghana’s understanding of the situation, where are they and what explanation are they giving the community,” he said.
The community, he said, wants to know if there was insurance covering the explosives which was being transported as well as the vehicle that carried them.
“After the incident on January 20, 2022, in other jurisdictions Maxam Ghana should be telling the community something – but as it is now there is nothing going on, the government is taking responsibility for everything and Maxam we don’t know their whereabouts.”
Traders’ plight
Other members of the community, including a hairdresser and seamstress, who were busily plying their trade, wanted to know what the money to be paid by Maxam would be used for – an explanation they said would be very important and help them understand and offer them some hope as to what awaits them.
Madam Hannah Akugeri, the seamstress, said on the day of the incident, she had gone out of the community only to return to meet the total destruction.
Related: Fatal explosion at Apiate: Community wiped out
She said after the explosion, she lost her sewing machines and accessories, clothes belonging to customers and her shop where she operated from.
Businesses gone
Maggie, the hairdresser said she had in a few days just ahead of the explosion used her savings to put up a stall for her hairdressing business, but everything was blown away. She was yet to hear anything about her shop.
Similarly, Faustina Adiono, a dressmaker, who also prepares breakfast, "Kooko" for sale in the community, said she had lost everything and was looking forward to getting her life back.
Read also: Appiatse explosion: Maxam asked to pay US$6 million
Maxam agrees to pay US$1 million fine for Appiatse explosion