All you need to know about the latest Ghana Military Academy enlistment and application deadline

Kweku Zurek Oct - 26 - 2023 , 07:39

The Ghana Military Academy (GMA) has published the entry requirements for the 2023 enlistment.

Applications are open to Ghanaian citizens between the ages of 18 and 26 who are unmarried, of good character, and medically fit.

Applicants must also have a minimum of six credits at the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) level, including English and Mathematics, or a minimum of six credits at the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) level, including Core English, Core Mathematics, and Core Science.

Alternatively, applicants may have a minimum of six credits at the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSSCE) level, including Core English, Core Mathematics, and Core Science.

Those with GCE 'O' and 'A' Levels must have five credits, including English Language and Mathematics at GCE 'O' Level and at least three subjects at GCE 'A' Level, including General Paper. Finally, applicants must have a minimum of a First Degree, not below Second Class Lower.

To apply, interested candidates must purchase an Electronic Voucher from a designated post office. The voucher costs GH¢350.00. Once the voucher has been purchased, candidates can log on to the recruitment portal and submit their application online.

There are additional requirements for Regular Career Office Course Candidates Army, Navy, Air Force, Tri Service Corps - Regular Career Officer Candidates Army/Navy/Air Force as well as Short Service Commission Army/Navy/Airforce.

The closing date for submission of applications is Sunday, November 19, 2023.

Summary of Entry Requirements;

GENERAL ELIGIBILITY

1. Eligible applicants should:

a. Be Ghanaian citizen by birth

b. Be of good character.

c. Not be married (Applicable to Regular Cadets Only).

d. Not be bonded

e. Not he less than 18 years and not more than 26 years by 30th March, 2024 (Applicable to Regular Cadets Only)

f. Be medically fit by Ghana Armed Forces standards

g. Must pass the Pre-Joining Fitness Test.

h. Be of minimum height of 1.68m (5'6") for males and 1.60m (5"2") for females. For Military Police only, the minimum height for male applicants should be 1.75m (5'9") and 1.70m (5'7") for females.

i. Must have the following:

(1) BECE Six (6) Credits at BECE including English and Mathematics.

(2) WASSCE Six (6) Credits (not less than C6) including Core English, Core Mathematics and Core Science. Or

(3) SSSCE. Six (6) Credits (not less than D) including Core English, Core Mathematics and Core Science.

(4) GCE 'O' & 'A' Levels Five (5) Credits (not less than 6) including English Language and Mathematics at GCE 'O' Level and not less than D in three subjects and General Paper at GCE 'A' Level.

(5) Must have a minimum of First Degree not below Second Class Lower. (NB. Transcripts and Attestations will not be accepted).

How to apply;

- Acquire an Electronic Voucher at THREE HUNDRED AND FIFTY GHANA CEDIS (GHC350.00) from the following designated post offices:

-Greater Acera Region. Burma Camp, Accra North, GPO, Cantonments, Dansoman, Legon. Madina, TUC, Kaneshic, Ministries. Mamprobi, New Achimota, Tema Community 1. Tema Community 11.

- Central Region. Cape Coast, Agona Swedri, Saltpond, Dunkwa-On- Offin, Winneba, Elmina, Apam.

- Upper West Region. Wa, Lawra, Tumu

- Upper East Region. Bawku, Navrongo, Bolgatanga.

- Ashanti Region. Kumasi Main, KNUST, Ashanti-Mampong, Bekwai- Ashanti, Konongo, Obuasi, Offinso, Ejura, Juaso, Akrokerri, Ejisu, Agogo,

- Eastern Region. Koforidua, Nkawkaw, Mpraeso, Suhum, Akim Oda, Aburi. Asamankese, Akropong-Akuapem, Somanya, Akosombo, Nsawam.

Volta Region. Ho, Anloga, Keta, Hohoe, Kpando, Denu, Peki, Sogakope

Western Region. Sekondi. Takoradi, Tarkwa, Enchi, Axım.

Western North Region. Enchi, Sefwi Wiawso

Bono Region. Ahenkro Sunyani, Berekum, Bechem, Atebubu, Dorman

Bono East Region. Techiman, Kintampo.

- Ahafo Region. Goaso, Duayaw Nkwanta.

- Northern Region. Tamale, Education Ridge, Yendi.

- North East Region. Nalerigu, Walewale.

- Oti Region. Damba, Jasikan, Kadjebi.

- Savanna Region. Bole, Damango.

- Log on to the recruitment portal @ http://apply.mil.gh with any of the following browsers: a. Mozilla Firefox b. Google Chrome.

- Read through the entry requirements thoroughly.

- Click on the Apply Now Tab to open the applicant authentication page.

- Enter your card Serial Number. PIN code and and select your preferred Arm of Service, type of commission and click "Submit".

- Enter your personal details and take note of the following from pages 1 to 3: Page 1. Select your desired vacancy and provide all other required data.

- Page 2. Upload a scanned copy of your passport-sized photograph of dimension (200 x 180 pixels), enter a valid e-mail address, personal mobile phone number in this format (233244123456) and enter any other required data.

- Page 3. Enter the results of only the three required core subjects on your WASSCE/SSCE results slip, that is; CORE MATHEMATICS AND CORE ENGLISH Enter your WASSCE or SSSCE Index number. WASSCE or SSSCE results slip Serial Number and select a Tertiary Institution from the list of schools. Enter your graduating GPA/CWA and provide all other required data. Upload only scanned copies of the following: WASSCE or SSSCE Results Slip and First Degree/Certificate (Degree). NB: Each scanned document (Passport picture, WASSCE or SSSCE Results Slip. First Degree/Certificate) to be uploaded, should not exceed 1 (One) Megabyte and should be in JPEG picture format only."

- Click on the Preview button to see a summary page of all data provided. Read through this page carefully and click on the back button, if there are any modifications to be made.

- Click on the submit button and expect an instant e-mail and text message, which includes your unique system generated Identification Number.

- Print and keep a copy of the generated report as you will be required to present it, if you are shortlisted. However, if you lose your copy of the final report, go back to the recruitment portal, click on the Check Details Tab, enter your unique identification number sent to you by SMS/E-mail and order a re-print.

NB: YOU ARE TO KEEP THE USED ELECTRONIC VOUCHER, AS IT WILL BE INSPECTED AT EVERY STAGE OF THE SELECTION PROCESS

- Closing Date: Closing date for submission of all online applications is Sunday 19 November, 23.