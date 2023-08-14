Stanbic Bank supports Military Academy group

Diana Mensah Aug - 14 - 2023 , 06:58

Stanbic Bank Ghana has supported the 30th anniversary celebrations of the 1991 year group of the Ghana Military Academy (GMA) Regular Career Course’s (RCC) with GH¢95,000.

The cash is towards the procurement of a portable ventilator for the Medical Emergency Unit of the 37 Military Hospital.

At a brief ceremony to present the cheque to the officers, the Head of Brand and Marketing at Stanbic Bank, Mawuko Afadzinu, said the donation was in line with the bank’s unwavering commitment to support better health outcomes for the people of Ghana by financing healthcare providers, health infrastructure and equipment, and investing in health-focused CSI programmes.

He said;“Stanbic is a bank that deeply cares about the health of people in communities we operate.

Our decision to support this project came naturally to us because we saw an opportunity to come together once again to touch a very important need area (health), although these are not the best of times for banks.

“We chose to fund the cost of the mechanical ventilator because we know it will help the emergency unit deliver quality care and ultimately save lives,” Mr Afadzinu said.

The Base Commander, AFB, Accra, Air Commodore Eric Agyen-Frempong, received the cheque on behalf of the group and expressed appreciation to Stanbic Bank for the support.

“As part of our 30th anniversary celebrations, we decided to give back to the 37 Military Hospital and, accordingly, rolled out a one-year fundraising project to solicit funds to fix old machines in the Medical Emergency Unit and buy new equipment as well.

“We are very grateful to Stanbic Bank for positively responding to our call and contributing to the success of this project,” Air Commodore Agyen-Frempong said.

Stanbic’s CSR in health

Stanbic Bank Ghana has over the years embarked on numerous corporate social initiatives to drive national growth and ensure a better world for all.

In 2020, Stanbic Bank donated COVID-19 items to three healthcare institutions to help in their fight against the pandemic.

The institutions were the Ghana Health Service (GHS), the Cardiothoracic Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and the 37 Military Hospital.