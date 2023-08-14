Gbewaa College of Education graduates first batch of degree teachers

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Aug - 14 - 2023 , 07:04

The Gbewaa College of Education in the Pusiga District in the Upper East Region has held the congregation to graduate its first batch of students who pursued the four-year Bachelor of Education (B.ED) programme.

A total of 399 students were awarded (B.ED) degree after successfully completing the new four-year degree in basic education programme which was introduced in all the 46 colleges of education.

One person obtained first class, 107 were awarded second class honours (Upper Division), 147 had second class (Lower Division), 58 had third class while six students had pass.

It was the last time graduates of the college were awarded certificates by the University of Cape Coast (UCC) which mentored the institution over the years.

Henceforth, the college would be under the tutelage of the University of Ghana, Legon.

Teacher licensing crucial

In a speech read on his behalf at the seventh congregation of the college last Saturday, (August 12) the Director of Research of the National Teaching Council (NTC), Bernard Kuug, said teacher registration and licensing was crucial in maintaining a professional and competent teaching workforce.

He noted that “this had become necessary, especially when the enabling Act in section 79 forbids anyone to teach or employ someone to teach without a license,” Mr Kuug said in the speech read on his behalf by the Registrar, NTC, Dr Christian Addai-Poku.

He, therefore, urged the NTC to see it as a call to duty in ensuring that only qualified and competent teachers entered and remained in the profession, stressing the significance of the Teachers Licensure.

He explained that teacher licensing would ensure that only qualified teachers were recruited into the teaching service, which in turn would ensure that learners received quality instruction to improve the education sector.

Transition

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, said colleges of education had undergone sustainable transformation, transitioning from traditional institutions to esteemed degree-granting establishments.

He indicated that the move aligned with the government’s objective of expanding access to higher education as outlined in the Education Strategic Plan (ESP 2018-2030) with the goal of increasing the country’s Gross Tertiary Enrolment Ration (GTER) from 20 per cent to 40 per cent by 2030.

He added that due to the government’s dedicated efforts, Ghana’s GTER had shown steady improvement currently standing at 20 per cent compared to the previous year’s 18.84 per cent, stressing “this progress puts us on the right track to achieve our target of 40 per cent by 2030”.

He noted that colleges of education would receive adequate funding and investment in research and innovative technologies to enhance teaching practices with support from the Ghana Education Trust Fund.

The Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, entreated the graduates to be guided by the training acquired in order to excel in their teaching profession.

Gratitude

The Principal of the college, Dr Halidu Musah, expressed gratitude to the UCC through the Institute of Education for the many years of guidance throughout the institution’s existence.

He equally thanked the government for the physical, technical and financial support enjoyed by the college over the years as well as the many projects dotted on the campus and development of staff competencies to meet the exigencies of tertiary education.

He appealed for the resolution of issues regarding the payment of feeding grant to the school as food suppliers were unwilling to supply food items to them due to huge debts owed them.