MTN Ghana on course with $1 billion network investment

Alberto Mario Noretti Aug - 14 - 2023 , 07:09

Telecommunications giant, MTN Ghana, is on course with the investment of $1 billion to expand and improve its network by 2025.

This is part of its broader plans to maintain leadership in the industry.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Selorm Adadevoh, disclosed this at the 2023 Media and Stakeholder Forum, organised by MTN Ghana in Ho last week.

The event was attended by stakeholders in the regional capital, including media practitioners and representatives of some security agencies.

It was aimed at bringing together the media and other relevant stakeholders to share ideas and foster collaboration between the company and the media.

Mr Adadevoh said MTN Ghana’s ambition was to build the longest and most valuable platforms to drive the industry leading connectivity operations and create an accelerated portfolio transformation.

He thus stressed that the group would not be deterred in any way from that plan by the current economic challenges facing the country because the future for the scheme was very bright.

“Our strategy is anchored in building the largest and most valuable platform business with a clear focus on Africa,” he added.

Significant revenue contributor

The CEO maintained that MTN Ghana remained a significant contributor to the country’s revenue mobilisation, and said in 2022, it contributed GH¢4 billion of which GH¢3.7 billion was from direct and indirect taxes.

He said MTN Ghana contributed GH¢749.8million and GH¢1.3 billion in the form of Valued Added Tax, levies and duties; and GH¢539 million of withholding taxes.

Further, MTN Ghana paid GH¢400 million as Communications Service Tax in addition to GH¢301.7million to other government agencies last year, Mr Adadevoh revealed.

Meanwhile, MTN Ghana’s CEO said the company paid GH¢176million as National Fiscal Stabilisation Levy, GH¢69million with regard to Pay-as-You- Earn, and GH¢413.9 million in the area of E-levy last year.

MTN Ghana’s stance, Mr Adadevoh said, was to lead in the delivery of a bold, new digital world to its customers, and make their lives a whole lot brighter.

“Everyone deserves the benefit of a modern connectivity,” he added.