Treat: Graphic launches new core values - Move to align with shifting market dynamics

Juliet Akyaa Safo & Diana Mensah Aug - 14 - 2023 , 06:42

Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) has entered a new era with the launch of its new core values in Accra last Friday.

The new core values are tailored to embrace innovation and foster good leadership and teamwork for the desired results.

TREAT is the acronym of the new core values which signify Timely service delivery, Respect for all, Efficiency in operation, Action every time and Teamwork always.

Be deliberate

At a brief ceremony to launch the values, the Managing Director of GCGL, Ato Afful, urged staff of the company to be deliberate about TREAT to adapt to the shifting market dynamics, trends and needs of consumers.

He said the values would help change the operations of the organisation for growth through measurable results.

Mr Afful added that the new corporate culture was instrumental in promoting teamwork, openness and transparency among staff.

“With a new Performance Management software, the organisation will facilitate the settings of objectives, real-time progress tracking as well as provide feedback to enable a data-driven approach to performance-based rewards,” he noted.

Staff at the event

He said by embracing technology-driven solutions, the human resource partners and team supervisors were required to ensure accuracy, transparency and efficiency in their remuneration and reward systems.

For the Corporate Communications Manager of GCGL, Emmanuel Agyei Arthur, the new core values, TREAT, define the company’s philosophy of service, striving to serve customers as well as building interdepartmental teamwork to deliver efficient services.

“We will have the mantra, ‘Give it a TREAT’ where after a worker is given a task to perform, we expect the worker to be mindful of time, respect, efficiency and teamwork,” he said.

He explained that TREAT came about after a Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threats (SWOT) analysis conducted, while developing the company’s corporate strategy revealed that the company’s old core values needed to be revised to achieve the company’s goals.

“The business is in its new phase, competition has become tougher and generally the newspaper industry is being overtaken by social media.

“We are digitising and we cannot go into that phase with the same attitude revealed by our analysis, so the need for the change," he said.

Mr Arthur stressed that the dynamics of the business called for the need to remedy weak values and culture as a countermeasure, thus encouraging employees to take the new values seriously and make every effort to live by the values while ensuring a change in attitude towards work to achieve good results.

The GCGL Corporate Communications Manager stated that the Human Resources (HR) Department had been tasked to ensure the adherence of the core values and said there would be consistent awareness creation on the values.

“There will be consistent awareness creation and actions to ensure that workers live the new core values.

Supervision will be orientated to move ourselves towards our goals,” he said.

He said HR had also been tasked to assess the service delivery of staff, thereby entreating staff to make an effort to exhibit the core values in their delivery to compete and meet current trends.