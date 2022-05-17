Ghana Armed Forces commences 2022 enlistment exercise

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has commenced the 2022 enlistment process for Regular Career Course and Short Service Commission Officers.
Details for enlistment have been advertised in the Monday, May 16, 2022 edition of the Daily Graphic.
Scratch cards for the online application are on sale at GH¢300 at Ghana Post offices across the country.
The portal for the online application, http://apply.mil.gh, has also been activated.
The closing date for the online submission is Sunday, July 10, 2022.
A statement signed by the Director of Public Relations, Ghana Navy, Captain Michael Addo Larbi, cautioned interested applications to be wary of persons who pose as middlemen with the promise to help them join the Forces.
It said the GAF did not employ middlemen or charge fees for enlistment and advised applicants to desist from paying money to such persons.
It said individuals who presented themselves as middlemen, intermediaries or agents demanding payment to assist any candidate(s) should be reported to the nearest Military Installation or Police Station.
It said interested applicants who chose to pay monies to agents for help were equally culpable in the fraudulent act