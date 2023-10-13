Ghana Armed Forces caution against use of military-patterned uniforms by public

"The recent demonstrations in Accra by Democracy Hub and other groups revealed that some protesters and individuals purporting to provide private security for dignitaries were seen wearing military pattern camouflage uniforms and other accessories," the statement read.

The GAF emphasized that this trend could lead to individuals being wrongly identified as GAF personnel, potentially tarnishing the image of the GAF.

"Moreover, these unauthorized acts are in violation of the National Liberation Council Decree (NLCD) 177 of 1967, which is still in effect. This Decree states that 'no person shall wear or use any military uniforms, equipment, or accoutrements or other material unless he or she is a member of the Armed Forces of Ghana,'" the statement revealed.

Additionally, the statement highlighted that apart from the illegality of using these uniforms and equipment during protests, individuals with criminal intentions may use them to impersonate and deceive unsuspecting members of the public, facilitating criminal activities.

The GAF emphasized that such actions create a sense of insecurity within the country and further damage the reputation of the military.

"The GAF will not allow this situation to persist and will henceforth make arrests of culprits who will face the full extent of the law," the statement asserted.

The GAF also called for the cooperation of the general public in discouraging the use of military uniforms and accessories, especially during future protests.

"Those who continue to violate this law will be apprehended. The GAF reassures the general public of its commitment to safeguarding the citizenry and the territorial integrity of Ghana at all times. It therefore requires the support of all to enforce measures in the interest of the necessary peace and security," it concluded.