169 Cadets enrol at Ghana Military Academy

gafonline.mil.gh Sep - 26 - 2023 , 07:58

The Ghana Military Academy (GMA) has received a total of 169 Cadets of Regular Career Course (RCC) Intake 63 at the Officer Cadets’ Mess, Whistler Barracks in Teshie on Friday, September 22, 2023.

The Cadets made up of 144 males and 25 females, which represent 112, 30 and 27 personnel of the Ghana Army, Ghana Navy, and the Ghana Air Force, respectively, have reported to officially commence their basic military training for a duration of fifteen (15) months.

The reception formality was primarily characterized by initial documentation, medicals, and the inspection of kits recommended by the academy.

As part of the formalities, the Physical Training cell of the academy organized a two-kilometre basic fitness test for the Cadets to assess their fitness readiness.