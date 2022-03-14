Akyem Abaam Women Cocoa Farmers’ Cooperative give to orphanage

The Akyem Abaam Women Cocoa Farmers’ Cooperative Society in the Eastern Region has donated assorted items worth GH¢4,000 and GH¢500 cash to the Akwatia Good Shepherd Development Outreach Orphanage for the upkeep of the orphans.
Items
The items included 10 crates of soft drinks, 40 bags of sachet water, large quantities of plantain, maize, rice, gari, tinned fish, tinned tomatoes, edible oil, biscuits, bananas, palm oil, tubers of yams, kenkey and toilet rolls.
The Kade District Officer for Cocoa Health and Extension Division of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Mr Raymond Katahena, and the District Extension Coordinator, Mr Abubakar Sadik Ibrahim, led the women to make the presentation.
The women sang and danced with the orphans to make them happy while some of the orphans recited very interesting poems to the admiration of the people present at the ceremony.
Speaking at the function, Mr Katahena said helping orphans, the poor and the deprived in society were among the objectives of the women’s group.
He seized the opportunity to express grave concern about the high rate of destruction of cocoa farms in the district by illegal gold miners.
Illegal miners
Mr Katahena, therefore called on the government, chiefs and other opinion leaders to help in nipping the illegal activities in the bud else it would have negative effects on cocoa production in the area.
The organiser of the society, Madam Yaa Amoanimaa, said the organisation decided to donate the items to the orphans because they did not have parents to cater for them.