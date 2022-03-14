Church must transform society - Methodist Bishop

The Bishop of the Northern Accra Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana, Rt Rev. Prof. Joseph M.Y. Edusa-Eyison, has urged Christians to go public with their faith to impact society.
He said most of, if not all, the ills in society, especially corruption and other negative practices in the public service, could be attributed to people who professed to belong to a religious faith, particularly Christianity.
Bishop Edusa-Eyison said any believer who had encountered the love and forgiveness of Jesus Christ must live a transformed life- a life that shunned all unethical behaviour and sought to please God by living for Him and positively influencing others.
He said he was of the belief that Ghana as a country “could only be transformed when the word of God has been given the right of place with committed and dedicated Christians prepared and committed to evangelism beyond the walls of the Church.”
The Bishop said this when he addressed the 3rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Association of Methodist Men’s Fellowships of the Northern Accra Diocese held at the Resurrection Society at Adentan, Accra.
It was attended by 150 delegates drawn from the 18 Circuits of the Diocese on the theme: “Discipleship: Living the transformed life in Jesus Christ”.
The meeting was used to take stock of the business of God’s work by the Men’s Fellowship of the Diocese in the past year and to elect new executive officers.
The out-going Diocesan Chairman of the Men’s Fellowship, Bro. Wallace K. Essuman, accounted for his three-year tenure and enumerated some of the achievements of the executive, including the attainment of over 10.0% growth in membership, providing support for deprived societies in the Diocese and the establishment of a Welfare System to take care of the needs of members and the aged.
An eight-member Executive Committee was elected to steer the affairs of the Fellowship for the next three years.
It is chaired by a Development Officer and a member of the Immanuel Society of the Airport – East Circuit of the Church, Bro. Kwamina Amoasi-Andoh. Other members are Nana Atto Hope, Vice Chairman; Isaac Achiampong, Secretary; Joseph Nii Attram, Assistant Secretary; Joseph Adjei, Treasurer; Egbert Laryea, Organiser, and Frank Ansah Addo, Assistant Organiser.
Professor Kobina Nkyekyer, an Obstetrics and Gynecology Consultant, and Nana Dr Appiagyei Dankwawoso, were the special guests at the AGM.