Akufo-Addo presents awards to Presidential Pitch winners

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has presented awards to the winners of the first batch of the Presidential Pitch at the Jubilee House, emphasising that without enterprise, creativity and innovation, Ghana would not be part of the current global market.
He has, therefore, challenged young people with innovative ideas and creativity, to be determined and ensure that they implement such new ideas to contribute to new ways of doing business and hopefully become giants in the global industrial arena.
The President presented cash awards to the 10 participants who contested in the maiden Presidential Pitch.
The ceremony was attended by members of the diplomatic corps and other invitees.
Presidential Pitch
On June 25 this year, the young contestants who were selected from across the country promoted their business ideas in a keen contest that took place in Accra.
At the end of the business pitch, 18-year old Ms Vanessa Aisha Limann emerged the overall winner.
She received GH¢50,000 as the winning prize. The President on his own, presented cash of GH¢25,000 to Ms Limann.
Ms Limann processes and packages food in Golu in the Sissala West District in the Upper West Region. She beat the nine others in the contest where they presented business ideas and answered questions before a panel of three judges.
The other nine contestants received cash prizes between GH¢45,000 and GH¢30,000. The business pitch was organised by the Ministry of Business Development.
Happy moment
President Akufo-Addo described the pitch as “one of the happiest moments at the Presidency” as young people demonstrated their knowledge and exhibited innovative ideas in regard to the world of industry.
He said the day was significant and emphasised faith in the youth as key to the future progress and prosperity of the country.
The President said Ghana could not become competitive in the current global marketplace without a youth that was enterprising, creative and innovative.
He, therefore, urged the youth to perfect their skills, as it was the only way they could induce prosperity for the country.
President Akufo-Addo commended the Minister for Business Development for his ground-breaking idea to produce world class entrepreneurs in the country and assured the award winners of the government’s support in their endeavours to turn their ideas into reality.
President Akufo-Addo and Dr Mohammed Ibrahim Awal (left), Minister of Business Development interacting with Miss Vanessa Limann (middle), the overall winner of the Presidential Pitch competition.
Ms Limann
Ms Limann who spoke on behalf of the award winners thanked the President for his interest in the programme and for giving her a personal donation of GH¢25,000.
She pledged to the President that they would put the money given to them to good use and strive to become the next generation of industrialists in the country.