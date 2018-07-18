Graphic Online

University of Ghana Medical Centre opens today

BY: Graphic.com.gh

The University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) will officially commence operations today.

The 650-bed facility built at a cost of $217 million has been dormant for more than 18 months after the first phase of the project was inaugurated by former President John Dramani Mahama.

The facility will only take referral Out Patient Department  (OPD) cases in the short term after Wednesday’s opening.

The Minister of Health, Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu last Wednesday said specialist services in three departments – Dermatology, Ophthalmology and Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) will come on stream by the end of the year.

He also noted that the facility will start off with about 30-40 staff approved by the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, Parliament has approved credit and commercial facilities totalling €47 million to finance expansion works at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).


The credit facility of €40.6 million is between the government and Bank Hapoalim B.M., while the commercial facility of €6.5 million is also between the government and Bank Hapoalim B.M.