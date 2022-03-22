Akropong-Akuapem Presbytery unveils centenary activities

Activities to mark the centenary celebration of the Akuapem Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) have been unveiled at Akropong-Akuapem in the Eastern Region.
The church was established at Akropong by the Basel Missionaries from Europe in 1892.
The anniversary celebration which started in December last year will end on July 15 this year.
The activities of the celebration will take place in many congregations of the church at places such as Akropong, the headquarters of the presbytery, Koforidua, Adukrom, Abiriw, Suhum, Nankese and Adawso.
The activities include movement of the Missionary Relay flame and Bible across the presbytery, centenary awards, prayer sessions, quiz, choral day, games, public lectures, health screening, food bazaar and homecoming.
Theme
The theme of the event is "Contributions of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana Towards National Development: The Akuapem Presbytery in Focus".
Unveiling the anniversary cloth for the centenary celebration at Akropong-Akuapem last Saturday, the Ga Presbytery Chairman of the PCG, Rev. Dr Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye, said the PCG had played a significant role in the socio-economic development of the country.
Apart from that, he indicated that the PCG had issued a number of communiques on national issues such as politics and education.
According to him, although the government did not agree to some of the recommendations made in the communiques, the PCG continued to issue such communiques for the betterment of the society.
Rev. Dr Kwakye called on traditional rulers within Akuapem to iron out their differences and come on board to develop the area and for Ghanaians to unite for national cohesion, peace and sustainable development.
Uphold discipline
The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Mr Dan Kwaku Botwe, asked members of the church to continue to uphold the disciplinary aspect of Presbyterianism at home, workplaces or wherever they might find themselves.
He emphasised that it was only discipline that would ensure the success of individuals in the various professions, as well as in trade.
Numerous contributions
The Clerk of the General Assembly of the PCG, Rev. Dr Godwin Nii Noi Odonkor, said the anniversary was significant because it highlighted the numerous contributions the Akropong-Akuapem Presbytery and the PCG had made in the country in all spheres of life.
He stated that the PCG would continue to be a significant force contributing to the quality of the country in terms of education, health, agriculture, special services and the development of the Christian faith.
Rev. Dr Odonkor said it was time for church members to acknowledge the importance of God in all schemes and for them to abide by His tenets.
"We must dwell with God and pursue His ways, we must show mercy and pursue justice and fairness because this is who God is and requires of us," he stated.
He said that the PCG was committed to strengthening its partnership with the State in the areas of education, health and agriculture to accelerate the growth of the country's economy.