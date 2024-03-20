Addressing Plastic Menace: Apostle Nyamekye urges govt to consider innovative solutions

Graphic Online Mar - 20 - 2024 , 09:53

The Chairman of the Church of Pentecost (COP), Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye, has reiterated the need for the government to reconsider ways to discourage the single use of plastics in the country.

He stressed that plastic waste management poses a significant challenge, and the government must explore innovative solutions to address it.

Apostle Nyamekye made these remarks while speaking to journalists during the COP National Environmental Care Campaign clean-up exercise in Accra on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

He also highlighted that plastic waste management presents employment opportunities and income sources for many people, encouraging them to invest in plastic waste collection and recycling.

"Let's see if some business entrepreneurs will come on board and take charge of the plastics so that others can collect them for a fee. By doing so, they will contribute to the recycling process while maintaining clean streets and environments," he suggested.

Explaining the rationale behind the campaign, he stated, "It is not acceptable for people to create and live in filth. Therefore, we organize this campaign to educate Ghanaians and church members about the importance of maintaining a clean environment."

He noted that the campaign is making progress, as the amount of waste collected this year is less than in previous years, indicating a positive change in people's behavior towards avoiding littering and dumping refuse in drains.

"I believe the campaign is making an impact because in the past, we used to collect much more rubbish than we have seen today," he remarked.

Apostle Nyamekye emphasized the importance of cleanliness, stating that it is closely linked to leading a godly life. He warned that failure to maintain a clean environment can lead to health challenges such as mosquito breeding, illnesses, and premature deaths.

"We hope that our efforts will serve as a lesson to many more people so that we can all avoid littering and live healthier lives," he emphasized.

The National Environmental Care Campaign, which began in 2019, has gained momentum, with other African nations joining the movement.

This year, Madagascar, Senegal, and some West African nations where COP is present have also conducted similar clean-up exercises, following Ghana's example.

Apostle Nyamekye commended Zoomlion for its support over the years, helping the church achieve significant results in environmental cleanliness.

Madam Emma Adwoa Appiaa Osei-Duah, the Communications and Corporate Affairs Director of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, explained that Zoomlion, as a strategic partner of the campaign, provided support with logistics and machinery such as hand gloves, boots, wheelbarrows, and waste collection trucks.

She encouraged the public to practice source separation by segregating organic waste from inorganic waste at home before disposing of it at waste collection points.

Madam Osei-Duah mentioned that Zoomlion has partnered with Namaco, a material recovery company, to purchase segregated waste, especially plastic waste, and urged Ghanaians to take advantage of this opportunity.

"At home, ensure you separate papers, plastics, and bottles from organic waste and engage Namaco, and they will collect it," she advised.

The Church of Pentecost's annual Environmental Care Campaign is dedicated to members cleaning the environment on a designated day.