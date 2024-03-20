Tamale Teaching Hospital appeals for extension of Paediatric unit

Mohammed Fugu Mar - 20 - 2024 , 09:19

Management of the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) has appealed to the government and benevolent organisations to help put up a paediatric facility to provide quality health care for children.

The Deputy Director of Public Affairs of TTH, Zuberu Aliu, who made the appeal, said the current Paediatric Unit was congested and, therefore, could not contain more patients.

In spite of the challenge, he said the referral hospital had made significant investment in other areas, including the installation of modern equipment over the years to further its agenda of meeting international standards in healthcare delivery.

Health walk

Mr Aliu made the appeal during a health walk in Tamale as part of activities to mark the 50th anniversary of the premier hospital in the north.

The anniversary, which was launched in November 2023, on the theme: "Changing the narrative, repositioning for excellence," is expected to be climaxed later this year.

Among activities lined up for the celebration are a medical outreach, a public forum, fundraising, an awards night, fun games and blood donation.

A section of the Tamale Teaching Hospital

Mr Aliu said that "in our 50 years of existence, there have been some challenges such as shortage of medical professionals and equipment, among others, but we are celebrating because we have chalked up some successes".

Accidents

A Medical Doctor at the Neurosurgery Unit of the hospital, Dr (Med) Malcolm Mambuoraa Dery, said among the leading cases of injury at the facility over the years were head injuries often caused by road traffic accidents.

He, therefore, advised the public to always put on crash helmets to protect them from injuries in the event of an accident.

Writer's email:[email protected]