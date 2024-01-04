Construction works on 4 major by-passes at Konongo, Anyinam, Osino, Enyiresi on Accra-Kumasi N6 Highway progressing

Construction works are progressing steadily on four major by-passes at Konongo, Anyinam, Osino and Enyiresi on the Accra-Kumasi N6 highway.



The by-passes; the 11.6Km Osino by-pass, the 6.1 Km Anyinam bypass, the 10.6Km Enyiresi by-pass and the 13.5K Konongo by-pass; are part of the ongoing efforts by the government to dualise the Accra-Kumasi highway to help reduce vehicular traffic and accidents as well as enhance the free movement of goods and people.

So far the contractors have completed the clearing of the road alignment and are progressing with the construction of culverts, bridges, box culverts, pipe culverts and earth works.

These were revealed when the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah toured the project site on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

The Minister expressed satisfaction with the progress of the work.