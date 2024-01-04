Catholic Archdiocese of Accra ordains 16 deacons

Augustine Cobba Biney Jan - 04 - 2024 , 14:11

Sixteen members of the Catholic Archdiocese of Accra have been ordained deacons.

It is the final stage before they are ordained Catholic priests in August 2024.

The Auxiliary Bishop of Accra, the Most Rev. John Kobina Louis was the main celebrant for the diaconate ordination held at the St Kizito Catholic Church at Nima in Accra on Thursday [jan 4, 2024].

The co-celebrants were the Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra, the Most Rev. John Bonaventure Kwofie and Auxiliary of Accra, Most Rev. Anthony Narh Asare.

The deacons are Rev. Samuel Ebo Hymore, St Patrick Catholic Church, Atomic, Rev. Raphael Insor-Brown, Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Tema Community 2, Rev. Lawrence Krah, St Theresa Catholic Church, Kaneshie, Rev. Raphael Kojo Mensah, St Kizito Catholic Church, Nima, Rev. Isaac Kofi Quayson, Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Tema Community 2, Rev. Joseph Vomalemo Sablah, St Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Medie, Rev. Winston Komla Semenou, St Theresa Catholic Church, Kaneshie and Rev. Evans Tulasi, St Kizito Catholic Church, Nima.

The rest are Rev. Paul Atidoh, St John the Baptist Catholic Church, Odorkor-Tipper, Rev. John Ametepe, St Theresa Catholic Church, Kaneshie, Rev. Dominic Anafo, St Kizito Catholic Church, Nima, Rev. Wisdom Kwabena Asare, Saints Thomas Moore & John Fisher Catholic Church, Achimota, Rev. Godson Kwame Bentum, Holy Family Catholic Church, Mataheko, Rev. Fredrick Kofi Doe, St Kizito Catholic Church, Nima, Rev. Michael Dziwornu Etsey, Saints Anne & Joachim Catholic Church, Teshie and Rev. Emmanuel Yao Gabianku, Martyrs of Uganda Catholic Church, Mamprobi in Accra.

Highlights of the ordination rites included the presentation and examination of candidates, promise of obedience, and investiture with stole and dalmatia presentation of the Book of Gospel to the deacons by Most Rev. Louis.

Most Rev. Kwofie congratulated the deacons and said their ordination was unprecedented in the Archdiocese of Accra.

Most Rev. Asare, in his homily, said Christian life is a call to service and sacrifice.

He encouraged the deacons to serve the people of God with humility.

The deacons promised respect and obedience to the ordinary.