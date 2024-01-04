Methodist Connexional Women's Fellowship attend training course

Augustina Tawiah Jan - 04 - 2024 , 14:24

The Connexional Women's Fellowship of The Methodist Church Ghana has organised a three-day officers training course for its members across the Methodist Connexion.

Attended by hundreds of circuit, Diocesan and Connexional Officers of the church, it is expected that at the end of the training course, the officers would be able to train others in their circuits and societies about the work of the Fellowship.

Organised annually, this year’s training course is on the theme; "Discipleship: Growing into Christian maturity". It started on Wednesday, January 3 and will end Friday, January 5, 2024.

Addressing the officers at the programme, the Bishop of the Accra Diocese of the church, Right Reverend Emmanuel Borlabi Bortey, described the training as very important because the direction in which the Fellowship would go this year was dependent on what the officers would learn at the training course.

Importance of women

Highlighting the importance of women in the church, he said if women were well equipped with the right knowledge, then the church was assured that it was on the right path.

Right Rev Bortey stressed the need for membership growth in the Fellowship just as the church at the connexional level was striving.

The Lay Chairman of the Accra Diocese of the church, Joseph Eduam, urged the officers to contine to pray for the peace of the country, especially as it prepared itself towards elections this year.

He also urged them to pray for the church as it elects a new Presiding Bishop this year and seven bishops for some dioceses in the Methodist Connexion.

The training

The Connexional Chairman of the Women's Fellowship, Anna K. Batsa, said as part of the training, the officers would be educated on the constitution of the church and how to prepare liquid soap.

Speaking on the theme of the conference, the Director, Lay Ministries Directorate and Freeman Centre for Missions and Leadership Development of the church, Very Rev Dr Ebenezer Adu Ampong, said it is a very big asset for the nation if its women were matured explaining that, women have patience and understanding as such, they were able to positively impact on the lives of people.

A past Lay President of the church, Professor Ato Essuman, urged the officers to walk in the steps of Christ and influence their community.