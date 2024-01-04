Auntie Muni
Auntie Muni to be buried in Tamale

graphic.com.gh

Auntie Muni, the popular Ghanaian waakye seller will be laid to rest in Tamale today January 4.

She passed away at age 72 on Wednesday January 3, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre after a short illness.

Her family has explained that preparations are underway to give her a befitting burial in line with Islamic custom.

Meanwhile, a number of worshippers gathered at the Cantonments Police Mosque on Thursday morning to pay last respects amid  in line with Islamic rites before the body is sent to Tamale for burial.

