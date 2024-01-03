Auntie Muni the famous Ghanaian waakye seller in Accra passes away at age 72

Graphic.com.gh Jan - 03 - 2024 , 08:42

Auntie Muni, the famous waakye seller at Labone junction in Accra has passed away, aged 72.

The family of the celebrated waakye seller, Auntie Imoro Muniratu popularly known as Auntie Muni, has confirmed her passing.

The 72-year-old known for her the long queue at her waakye joint, reportedly died after a short illness at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) in Accra on Wednesday, January 3.

Alhassan Abdul Arafat, Auntie Muni's son, disclosed this during an interview.

He revealed that his mother had been unwell and was initially taken to the SSNIT Hospital.

However, complications arose, prompting Auntie Muni to request discharge.

"After two days, we realised she was still not feeling well, so we rushed her to the University of Ghana Medical Centre for medical attention, and this morning at 3 am, she passed away," Arafat said.