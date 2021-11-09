Accra Academy seeks support for infrastructure to return to single track

Accra Academy has appealed for support to improve infrastructure in order to return to the single track system.
The Headmaster of the school, Mr Emmanuel Ofoe Fiemawhle, said in spite of government’s efforts, the 17 per cent average increase in yearly intake continued to thwart efforts to return to the single track system.
He noted that Accra Academy continued to be a first choice school for most junior high school leavers, and that the higher intakes in succeeding years had compelled an increase in the school’s population each year.
While appreciating the support of government, year groups and individuals, the Headmaster said: “Every year, our population increases above 17 per cent and the demand continues to increase, so we shall continue to appeal to well wishers, old students, individuals and corporate institutions to complement government’s effort in the provision of classroom accommodation and furniture”.
Mr Fiemawhle made this known at the school’s 90th anniversary Speech and Prize-giving Day in Accra last Saturday.
He explained that currently, the school required 78 classrooms to accommodate the present student population to be able to run the single track, stressing that the current available classrooms could accommodate only 2,750 students, representing 82 per cent of the entire student population.
That, he said, made it impossible to run the single track system at the school, adding that the authorities would continue to explore new ways of upgrading the school’s facilities and infrastructure in order to improve learning outcomes.
Event
The event, dubbed: “Accra Academy, 90 Years On”, had a sizable presence of old students who put on the “Bleoo Culture” of chants and cheers.
It also offered an opportunity for the current students to fraternise with the Old Boys Association.
The Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited and a member of the 1990 Year Group, Mr Julian Opuni, urged the students to avoid shortcuts to success.
“We need to be determined with high expectations, but with patience,” he said.
He further entreated the students to build their interpersonal skills and value the relationships established in school, adding that “help who you are able to and grow together”.
Guidance
The Chief of the Ntaakrom and Nifahene of the Lower Dixcove Traditional Area in the Western Region, Kom Oson Breku Hin Atta IX, observed that most often, students who excelled in their programmes found it difficult to either acquire jobs or even secure internship slots at some organisations due to the disconnect between the old students and the current students.
Some best performing, well behaved students and distinguished staff were awarded with prizes as the event climaxed.