Lebanese Community expands scholarship to include Fine Arts, Communication & Translation Students at UniMAC

Graphic Online Education Apr - 25 - 2024 , 13:06

The Lebanese Community in Ghana has extended its academic scholarships to include students from the Fine Arts, Communications and Translation faculties at the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC).

Advertisement

At a colorful ceremonyon April 23 in Accra, 21 students received the scholarships. These included four post-graduates, 12 undergraduate journalism students, to Public Relations students, two Film & Television students and one Translation student.

The ceremony happened in the presence of the Lebanese Ambassador, His Excellency Maher Kheir, Vice Chancellor of UniMAC Prof. Eric Opoku Mensah, Deans of various Faculties, Senior staff members of UniMAC, Representative of the Lebanese Committee Naaman Ashkar among others.

The scholarship package covered full fees of the 21 beneficiaries amounting to GH₵100,362.35.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador Maher Kheir noted the crucial role of the respective academic disciplines to society.

"As we honor the recipients of these scholarships, we also recognize the importance of nurturing talent and fostering creativity in these vital fields. Your talents are priceless, and the impact you'll have on society is immeasurable" he said.

He stressed that students in Journalism, will be the voices that uncover truths, amplify unheard perspectives, and hold power to account while highlighting the importance of other disciplines.

“In communication, you will be the architects of meaningful dialogue, building connections and fostering understanding in a complex and interconnected world. In fine arts, you will inspire us with your creativity, challenging us to see the world in new ways. In translation, you will be the bridges that enable cultures to exchange ideas, stories, and experiences across linguistic boundaries” he added.

His Excellency Maher Kheir challenged the beneficiaries to make the most of the scholarship to excel in their chosen fields of endeavor.

He stated that “As scholars in your respective fields, you have the opportunity - and the obligation - to use your skills for the greater good, to uphold the highest ethical standards, and to advocate for truth, justice, and equality.”

He again urged the beneficiaries to “stay curious, stay open-minded, never stop learning and embrace challenges as opportunities for growth.

On his part, Vice Chancellor of UniMAC Professor Eric Opoku Mensah thanked the Lebanese Community for their commitment to the university over the years and particularly increasing the school’s quota.

“We are very grateful to the Lebanese Embassy headed by the Lebanese Ambassador and the Lebanese Community for their relentless commitment to supporting our students over the years and for increasing our quota” he noted.

The scholarship, he stated, forms part of the enormous contribution from the Lebanese Community to education in Ghana.

He encouraged the beneficiaries to amplify the values of the university and profession.

“Congratulations to all the beneficiaries for their commitment to academic excellence. You embody the spirit of UniMAC and I urge you to go out and reflect the values of this prestigious university” he added.

He acknowledged the contribution of the staff highlighting their mentorship which has played pivotal role in the academic journey of students.

Professor Mensah called on students to contribute positively to society by using the knowledge to uplift others in society.

He stressed “Continue striving for excellence. Embrace opportunities. Leaning is infinite so let your knowledge gained propel you to greater heights.”

One of the beneficiaries Brillience Afrane Boakyewaa assured the donors that the investment made in them will yield valuable fruit to academia and society.

Ambassador Kheir and Lebanese representative Naaman Ashkar presented the cheque of GH₵100,362.35 to the Vice Chancellor.

The group cut a cake to celebrate the special occasion.

Following the new addition, the Lebanese Community Scholarship now covers students in Journalism, Law, Languages, Performing Arts, Film and Television, Public Relations, and Translation fields.