CSUC matriculates new students

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Education Apr - 25 - 2024 , 11:39

Christian Service University College (CSUC) has recorded an increase in the number of female students admitted to the university in the last 10 years.

Advertisement

Out of the 1,000 students admitted for the 2023-2024 academic year, 720 of them were females representing 62 per cent of the total number of the admissions. The increase was a sharp departure from the trend which has been experienced in tertiary education in the country over the years.

At the matriculation ceremony to officially admit new students into the university, the President of CSUC, Prof. Sam K. Afrane, said the year also saw an increase in its total enrolment by 43 per cent over the previous year and described it as “a bumper harvest indeed”.

Indecent dressing

He was worried about the provocative way some students, especially females, dressed to lectures and on campus. “Let your dressing be guided by modesty, decency and appropriateness to the occasion,” the President advised.

The freshers

As a progressive institution, Prof. Afrane said, CSUC would continue to improve the conditions at the college to facilitate effective teaching and learning with greater emphasis on preparing students for life and developing healthy attitudes for the job-market.

He advised the newly admitted students to be security conscious and to take the necessary measures for their personal safety to reduce their vulnerability to the attacks of miscreants in the society.

He called on the government to have a critical look at the role and challenges of private institutions in Ghana to develop a conducive policy and financial framework to ensure their sustainability.