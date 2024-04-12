University of Ghana opens Kumasi City Campus

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Education Apr - 12 - 2024 , 09:50

The University of Ghana has officially opened its Kumasi City Campus to give opportunities to students who were unable to gain admission to the main campus to access higher-quality education.

The occasion also coincided with the maiden matriculation of 26 undergraduate students for the 2023-2024 academic year. The campus was established as one of two satellite campuses of the College of Education, fully accredited to offer undergraduate programmes in Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Expansion

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana¸ Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo said the establishment of the various city campuses was the university’s aspiration to extend its premium services to students in the other regions across the country.

This, she noted, would enable university authorities to have manageable numbers across the campuses to ensure quality teaching, learning and effective lecturing to nurture the students into citizens who would be responsive to both local and global challenges.

“Unfortunately, the university turned down the application of many qualified individuals who wanted to study at the Legon campus because of inadequate facilities and resources to support a large intake.

“We, therefore, encourage prospective students and guardians to seriously consider the programmes we offer at the various city campuses to increase their chances of gaining admission to pursue a programme with the premium university”, she said.

Female Enrolment

The university, according to Prof. Amfo, admitted 11,246 students for the 2023-2024 academic year and out of the number, 56.6 per cent were females and 46.4 per cent were males, an indication of the university policy and commitment to affirmative action for women.

She promised to create a world-class city campus with a full complement of facilities and services to support the realisation of the vision and mission of the university. The vice chancellor applauded the city campus implementation team for their commitment and urged them to ensure the campuses were well-resourced and nurtured into a semi-autonomy state.

Acting principal

The Acting Principal of the Kumasi City Campus, Prof. Edward Nketiah-Amponsah encouraged the newly admitted students to be protective in building a long-standing network that would provide mentorship and job opportunities after their education.

He urged the students to embrace the new beginnings with an open mind and to create an environment where critical thinking and excellence in diversity were celebrated with the needed support to succeed.

Challenges

A representative of the matriculation class, Tracy Afi Agossa, said accommodation was one of the main challenges facing them as most of them had to commute from the house to campus, thus putting financial constraints on them.

She appealed to management to consider putting up a hostel to ease the pressure on students.